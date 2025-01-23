Storm Eowyn: ScotRail suspend all services on Friday due to Storm Eowyn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ScotRail has advised that no services will run across the country on Friday due to extreme weather warnings.

The train operator has said it will not be safe to operate passenger services due to the forecast weather conditions across Scotland.

Customers are being strongly advised not to travel, as there will be no train services, and no alternative transport will be available.

It follows a further review of the weather forecasts, which shows that the conditions will be much worse in many areas than earlier forecasts had predicted.

The Met Office issued an upgraded red warning for Storm Éowyn, which is expected to arrive in Scotland early tomorrow morning (Friday, 24 January), bringing extremely high winds, with gusts reaching 100mph in some parts.

The red warning will be in place from 10.00am to 17.00pm and covers central Scotland, Tayside, Fife, south west Scotland, Lothian, Borders, and Strathclyde. There is also an amber warning for wind across the rest of the country and a yellow warning for snow covering much of the highlands.

Extremely high winds can lead to trees and other debris falling onto the tracks, making conditions unsafe to operate trains. This could also lead to trains being trapped on the network and impacts recovery times due to the expected road conditions.

Once the warnings pass, the network will have to undergo safety inspections before services can be reintroduced.

Customers whose journey has been cancelled or disrupted due to adverse weather can travel from today (Thursday, 23 January) and up to and including Tuesday, 28 January with their existing ticket. Customers can also apply for a fee-free refund on any unused tickets.

Customer are advised to check the ScotRail website or app before travelling on Saturday morning.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “The Met Office weather warnings for very high winds across the country mean that it will not be safe for our customers and our staff, and all ScotRail train services will be suspended on Friday.

“We recognise the impact that the withdrawal of train services will have on customers, but our first priority is always to ensure the safety of staff and passengers – and this is a necessary step to ensure everyone’s safety during the severe weather.

“Our colleagues at Network Rail Scotland will be working flat out once the worst of the weather passes, to carry out safety checks and assess what repairs are required to reopen the railway.

“We will update our website, mobile app, and social media feeds with the latest travel advice, and customers should check for further updates before they attempt to travel on Saturday morning.”