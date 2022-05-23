ScotRail announced major changes to timetables from Glasgow due to strike action.

ScotRail's reduced timetable has been hit by further cancellations due to staffing issues.

ScotRail’s latest timetable has been released, with many unhappy at the cancellation of late trains.

The changes are temporary, but will be brought into action Today (23 May) due to a driver shortage.

The shortage comes after a pay dispute between ScotRail and the Aslef union.

Last month ScotRail was nationalised by the Scottish government.

The change came after Abellio had its franchise ended early due to severe criticism of the quality of the Scotrail service.

Will Scotrail timetables change?

Yes. There have been major changes to most locations departing from Glasgow. The changes will be implemented on weekday services (Monday to Fridays) from 23 May.

Most stations will see the last train leave many routes before 8pm.

This comes as a major blow to people across Scotland as the last train home is a popular choice among those attending events throughout Glasgow like a gig at the OVO Hydro.

The timetable usually runs approximately 2,150 weekday services. However, starting next week this will be reduced by a third to 1,456 services.

Trains have been frequently cancelled since 8 May when many drivers opted to not work overtime.

There is hope that the issues will be resolved quickly however, Nicola Sturgeon has said the timetable will get back to normal "as quickly as possible".

Sturgeon addressed the issue during first minister questions at Holyrood where she said it was vital to get rail services back to normal as quickly as possible.

She confirmed the timetable would be formally reviewed on 3 June.

When are the last trains from Glasgow?

These times are subject to change, and may differ on the day of travel you choose. You can stay up to date with all the latest train time changes and cancellations via the ScotRail website or on Trainline.

Glasgow - Edinburgh

According to Trainline, the last train from Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh is 8:15pm and will arrive at 9:05pm.

Glasgow - Falkirk

The last train to leave Glasgow Queen Street for Falkirk on a weekday is 10:15pm according to Trainline. The train before that is 8:15pm.

Glasgow - Aberdeen

The last train to depart Glasgow Queen Street for Aberdeen leaves at 7:45pm.

What is the Scotrail strike about?

The strike is due to a pay dispute between Aslef and Scotrail.

The drivers union Aslef had balloted members for strike action after they rejected a 2.2% pay offer.

Scotrail addressed the disruption on their website:

“We’ve been relying on drivers working overtime or on their rest days to run a normal timetable, as the pandemic meant that training new drivers was significantly delayed.”

“Without COVID and that impact on training, we would have trained around an extra 130 drivers today.”

“Following an announcement by the drivers’ union ASLEF that it will ballot for industrial action over pay, a significant number of drivers have been declining to make themselves available for overtime or rest day working.”

“This has resulted in the recent disruption and our need to introduce a temporary timetable going forward.”

When asked about the dispute Sturgeon confirmed that normal services could not resume until an agreement between Aslef and Scotrail on fair pay would need to be reached with rail workers before the timetable could be returned to normal.

"I expect ScotRail to make sure that this temporary timetable is just that - temporary - and the timetable gets back to normal as quickly as possible," she added.