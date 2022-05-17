As the cost of living crisis continues, we have rounded up the cheapest travel options in Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

Rail and bus prices have increased due to inflation and surging fuel costs, making travel even more costly.

ScotRail’s fare increase was 3.8 per cent, the highest for nearly a decade, which was based on an established formula linked to the inflation rate.

To help you make your money go that little bit further, we’ve rounded up the cheapest travel options in Glasgow.

Whether you’re counting your pennies or looking for great value travel, these are some of the best travel discounts and deals.

Glasgow to Manchester bus - tickets from 99p

FlixBus will launch new routes from Glasgow to Manchester on 28 April, allowing consumers to enjoy the May Bank Holiday for as little as 99p.

Coaches will run to and from Manchester and Glasgow five times a week, offering an eco-friendly transport alternative for increasingly climate-conscious consumers.

FlixBus UK managing director Andreas Schorling said: “It’s wonderful to be able to offer passengers more destination options than ever before, particularly these new routes between Manchester and Glasgow. We know that the cost of living is soaring, so it is worth remembering that coach travel is the most cost-effective way to get around.”

Tickets can be purchased from www.flixbus.co.uk.

Scotrail half-price tickets

Scotrail has announced a seat sale allowing passengers to travel across the country for less.

Tickets will be reduced by 50 per cent on all off-peak weekday services between 9 and 31 May to encourage more people to travel by rail.

They will be available to order from 9 to 15 May, and return travel must be completed by 30 June.

Savings include super off-peak day returns between Glasgow and Edinburgh for £5.20 compared with the usual price of £10.40.

ScotRail’s Kids for a Quid tickets will be able to be used in conjunction with this offer, which means up to four children can travel, for £1 return each, with each adult.

Scotrail return tickets sometimes cheaper

The train operator only displays the price of single tickets for one-way journeys, even when buying a return would be cheaper.

The ScotRail anomaly includes journeys between several stations in Glasgow when booking one-way journeys.

An off-peak one-way trip between Hyndland in the West End and Queen Street costs £2.70, but an off-peak return is only £2.40.

Megabus

Megabus has a selection of cheap fares on popular routes, including Glasgow to Perth, from £6.60.

Children and young people aged between 4 and 14 can also get 10% off on most Megabus journeys.

Students with a Totum card will be able to take advantage of a 10% discount on the already cheap fares.

Student discount on travel

Students in Scotland can save 20% on standard single or return journeys with Citylink if they register with My Citylink.

NHS discount on travel

Stagecoach offers discounted bus travel to Scotland’s NHS employees, allowing them to travel to and from work on evenings and weekends for cheaper.