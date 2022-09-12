Those that wish to travel to Edinburgh to visit the Queen’s coffin will be able to do so overnight from tonight (12 September).

ScotRail will be running overnight hourly services from tonight (Monday 12 September) from Glasgow to Edinburgh, for those wishing to travel to pay their respects to the Queen.

From 5pm today, 12 September, members of the public have been able to view the Queen’s coffin and pay their respects. Thousands of well wishers are expected to travel to Edinburgh, with public transport expected to be extremely busy.

Because of this, ScotRail are running an hourly overnight service between Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High in both directions on Monday night into Tuesday morning. Additional carriages will also run on services from Edinburgh, and there will be a 15 minute service between Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High, which will operate from 10am until 4pm.

The planned rail strikes have been suspended.

Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland’s Railway, said: “On behalf of everyone at Scotland’s Railway, we share the nation’s sadness at Her Majesty The Queen’s death and gratitude for her decades of service. We send our condolences to His Majesty The King and the Royal Family.

“ScotRail and Network Rail are doing everything we can to support people who want to pay their respects while The Queen lies at rest in St Giles’ Cathedral.

“We expect trains to be much busier than normal over the coming days, particularly to and from Edinburgh. Changes are being made to services to help people spread their journeys throughout the day, and passengers should still plan ahead and expect queues throughout the day.”