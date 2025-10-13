Voting has opened for the Scottish Album of the Year awards which are set to be held in Dundee later this year.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The public will have their chance to vote for their favourite Scottish album of the past year. With fans having 72 hours to back their favourite record, with albums in the running from Scottish artists including: Be Charlotte, Brooke Combe, Faith Elliott, Jacob Alon, Kathryn Joseph, Mogwai, Rebecca Vasmant and more.

Glasgow is well represented in the list with Mogwai, corto.alto and Cloth among those Glasgow artists tipped to be in the running for the award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Kilpatrick, CEO and Creative Director of the Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA) said, “The SAY Award public vote is the chance for music fans to have their say in the determination of the Shortlist. From the 20 outstanding Scottish albums that made this year’s Longlist, the public’s choice will automatically be guaranteed a place in the 10-strong Shortlist, along with a minimum prize of £1,000.

“Best of luck to each of this year’s nominees – we eagerly anticipate which records will make the Shortlist, and we look forward to the exclusive announcement of this year’s winner at The SAY Award Ceremony next month, taking place in our incredible new home of Dundee’s Caird Hall. We hope to see you there!”

Mogwai’s The Bad Fire is one of the albums longlisted for the award.

Fans can vote once per person, choosing between 20 albums on The SAY Award Longlist. The album with the most public votes will be guaranteed a place on the 10-strong Shortlist, taking home a minimum prize of £1,000 and remaining in the running to win the £20,000 first prize. The other 9 albums making up the Shortlist will be decided by a panel of judges.

2025’s judging panel includes Jenny Niven (Director and CEO, Edinburgh International Book Festival) Ben Wynter (Director of Business Development and Partnerships, Association of Independent Music), Joel Mills (Music Director, British Council), Glaswegian artist Trackie McLeod and more, with the judging panel chaired by music and culture journalist Arusa Qureshi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shortlist will be announced on Thursday, 6 November - with the ceremony taking place at the Caird Hall, Dundee on Thursday, 6 November at the city’s Caird Hall.

The ceremony will host performances from Scottish talent including Longlisted artists Brooke Combe and corto.alto, Dillon Barrie, 2024 SAY Award winners rEDOLENT and more to be announced.

You can vote for your favourite artist at the SAY Awards website. Voting closes 11.59pm Wednesday 15th October.

The SAY Award Longlist

Andrew Wasylyk and Tommy Perman Ash Grey and the Gull Glides On

Be Charlotte Self Help and Fictional Doubts

Brooke Combe Dancing At The Edge Of The World

Cloth Pink Silence

Constant Follower The Smile You Send Out Returns To You

corto.alto 30/108

Faith Eliott dryas

Hamish Hawk A Firmer Hand

Jacob Alon In Limerence

Kai Reesu Kompromat vol.i

Kathryn Joseph WE WERE MADE PREY.

kitti Somethin' In The Water

Maranta Day Long Dream

Matt Carmichael Dancing with Embers

Mogwai The Bad Fire

Rebecca Vasmant Who We Are, Becoming

TAAHLIAH Gramarye

The Joy Hotel Ceremony

Walt Disco The Warping

Zoe Graham TENT