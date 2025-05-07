Scottish Citylink makes major changes to route between Glasgow and Edinburgh Airport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coach provider Scottish Citylink has added a fleet of new vehicles, and increased frequency, on its AIR service which operates between Glasgow and Edinburgh Airport.

Eight brand new state-of-the-art Irizar i6S Efficient coaches have gone into service on the route, representing a £2.5million investment. The 53-seat vehicles are equipped with fold down tables, reading lights and USB chargers.

The vehicles represent the most efficient coaches produced by manufacturer Irizar - consumption and emissions have been reduced by up to 13%, the weight of the vehicles has been reduced and the coaches have significantly improved aerodynamic performance.

Scottish Citylink has also introduced a significant frequency update with services now operating up to every 20minutes, compared to the previous 30minute frequency.

The route runs 24 hours a day, helping customers travel between Edinburgh Airport and Glasgow City Centre (Buchanan Bus Station), with stops at Maxim Park, Harthill Services, Newbridge East and Baillieston.

Citylink’s AIR service launched in 2013 is operated on behalf of Citylink by West Coast Motors. The route, which is the only direct service between Scotland’s largest city and the country’s busiest airport, has seen continued passenger growth over a number of years.

Scottish Citylink Managing Director, Simone Walsh, said: “Our AIR route provides an important service for people arriving and leaving Edinburgh Airport who need reliable, affordable and comfortable transport to either help them start their trip, or get them home after their travels.

“We continually invest in our services and these high-quality new vehicles, and increased frequency, are great news for customers. We look forward to welcoming even more passengers on board over the summer and beyond.”

Edinburgh Airport is Scotland’s busiest airport, serving almost 16million passengers every year.

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport said: "Connectivity is integral in making Edinburgh Airport accessible to a wider reach of people, so we want to work with our partners to make it as easy as possible to get to and from Scotland's busiest airport - especially between our two largest cities.

"This route from Edinburgh Airport into the centre of Glasgow is incredibly popular so it's great to see Citylink providing a more frequent service onboard their newly refreshed fleet."

Colin Craig, managing director of West Coast Motors, added: "West Coast Motors is pleased to operate the AIR service on behalf of Citylink, connecting Glasgow and Edinburgh Airport. Our continuous investment in our fleet ensures a comfortable and hassle-free travel experience for customers, reflecting our commitment to providing excellent and reliable transport."