Scottish Government to review approved plans to develop ABC Sauchiehall Street site

Plans to redevelop the fire-damaged O2 ABC site on Sauchiehall Street have been called in by the Scottish Government.

Glasgow City Council has been informed the decision has been taken due to the potential impact on the “nationally important” A-listed Glasgow School of Art (GSoA).

The city’s planning committee approved urban regeneration development firm Vita Group’s bid to replace the music venue with a public foodhall and student flats last month.

But the art school said the scheme would put the rebuild of the fire-hit Mackintosh building at “significant risk” — a position that was supported by the Charles Rennie Mackintosh Society.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) also objected to the proposal as it believed the planned nine-storey building would affect the setting of the A-listed ‘Mack’ building, obscuring important views to and from it.

As a result of HES’ objection, Scottish Ministers had to be notified of the ruling and had a 28-day period from being notified to decide whether to call-in the application and make their own determination.

A letter was sent to Glasgow City Council yesterday (July 15) which confirmed the “application has been referred to the Scottish Ministers and that the decision of Ministers will be final”.

A reporter will be appointed by the government to assess the case and they will then submit a report, with recommendations, for its consideration.

The ABC venue was damaged by a fire at the Mackintosh building in 2018 and, along with the former Jumpin’ Jaks nightclub, has been vacant since.

A dangerous buildings notice was issued by the council in July last year due to “immediate threat”, and parts of the ABC, including its facade, have been knocked down.

OBARCS (ABC) Ltd, the owners of the site, previously accused GSoA of “standing in the way of progress”. The company, and property investment firm Urban Pulse, said the school was attempting to block a “viable, respectful development plan”.

James Patterson, director of Urban Pulse, speaking on behalf of OBARCS, said there are no concrete plans or a timeline for the refurbishment of the Mackintosh building.

A spokesperson for the GSoA said “It should be acknowledged that the Mackintosh Building, even in its current post-fire, pre-construction context, remains Category A listed.

“The proposed development would have a significant and detrimental impact on the Mackintosh Building, as well as on adjacent listed buildings, including the neighbouring 1865 Graeco-Egyptian building by Alexander Thomson.”

“The implications of this application are of national significance and it is therefore appropriate that it be called in by Scottish Ministers to ensure the matter is fully considered.”

Stuart Robertson, director of the Charles Rennie Mackintosh Society, also urged the Scottish Government to “step in and overturn this decision”.

He said: “This approval places the commitment to the rebuilding of the Mackintosh building at significant risk and will set a dangerous precedent for our built heritage.”

Vita Group’s ‘House of Social’ project includes 356 student beds as well as a publicly-accessible foodhall, which would become an events space at night.

Planners at the council had recommended the scheme was approved. They reported the proposal would have a “negative impact on the historic environment”, but the current “derelict” site is having a “negative impact… on the viability and vitality of the city centre as a whole”.

At the planning meeting on June 17, there were requests for a hearing, where those for and against the proposal could have made their case, but councillors voted 6-4 in favour of making a decision on the day. They then voted 8-2 in favour of granting planning permission.