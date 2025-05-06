Scottish Government's Scotrail U-turn on peak rail and alcohol ban decision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peak rail fares are to be scrapped on Scotrail trains while the alcohol ban on the railway has also been lifted

Announced today (Tuesday, May 6) in the SNP’s Programme for Government, John Swinney confirmed that the booze ban introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic will be lifted while peak rail fares will be permanently scrapped.

Following a ‘failed’ pilot programme in which peak rail fares were removed from Scotrail services - which are now run by the Scottish Government - the rail fares during peak commuting hours were once again raised.

As it stands a peak return ticket from Glasgow to Edinburgh costs around £31.40 - this will nearly half following the removal of peak train fares.

First Minister John Swinney spoke today, saying: “Last year, in the face of severe budget pressures, we took the difficult decision to end the peak fares pilot on our railways,”

“But now, given the work we have done to get Scotland’s finances in a stronger position, and hearing also the calls from commuters, from climate activists and from the business community, I can confirm that, from 1st September this year, peak rail fares in Scotland will be scrapped for good.”

This U-turn could be seen as a response to the promise made by Scottish Labour, who claimed they would permanently scrap peak fares for travellers if they won the next election.

The pilot scheme to remove peak rail fares was initially secured by the Scottish Greens through budget negotiations in 2023 before being dropped by the SNP in 2024.

In February 2025 the Scottish Greens forced a vote on making the change permanent, which was opposed by the SNP.

Mr Ruskell said: “This is a very welcome announcement and is a tribute to the work of green campaigners, trade unions and the many people who have urged the SNP to finally end peak fares for good.

“The 12 month pilot that the Scottish Greens secured showed a huge uplift in passenger numbers while saving some rail users hundreds of pounds.

"It is regrettable that the SNP dropped the policy, and it is to their credit that they have listened and brought it back.

“Peak rail fares have always been an unfair tax on workers, students and regular travelers. They penalise people who often have no say on when and where they need to travel.

“This is an important step forward and a huge win for commuters and our climate. If we are to build a people’s railway fit for the future then it must be affordable, accessible and available when people need it.”

It was also announced that the blanket ban on alcohol onboard Scotrail trains and stations would be lifted, which was implemented in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead alcohol will be prohibited on Scotrail trains at certain times and locations.

Scottish Conservatives and independents have criticised the alcohol ban on Scotrail trains this year, earlier this year claiming that it was not enforced by British Transport Police or Scotrail staff.