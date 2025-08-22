A nursery inspired by the philosophies of “professional love” and Denmark’s “hygge” has emerged as the best in Scotland in the latest Sunday Times Childcare League Table.

Wellside Kindergarten, a private nursery set in a detached Victorian house in Falkirk, was the only nursery inspected in the last year that scored top marks for the quality of staff, facilities and leadership as well as care, play and learning.

Staff care for children with “professional love” using practices promoted by Dr Jools Page, a Brighton University educationalist.

Inspectors praised its “exceptional levels of nurturing care and support” and the staff’s “extremely high aspirations for all children and their families”.

The nursery’s approach to mealtimes was “sector leading” with children preparing and cooking food in a purpose-built firepit and pizza oven and eating outdoors, with families invited to join the “innovative lunchtime experience”.

The nursery received a “Millie’s Mark” award for their exceptional child safety protocols, named after Millie Thompson who died after choking on shepherd’s pie when she was nine months old.

Wellside Kindergarten was described as “well designed, thoughtfully considered and comfortable” with an “exceptionally high standard” of furnishings and resources.

The Care Inspectorate said: “The converted Victorian villa was homely and cosy. The hygge approach, studied by staff, could be recognised in the calm and relaxed atmosphere which supported children’s overall wellbeing.”

Hygge is the Danish word for “cosiness” but has come to encompass a Scandinavian style of life and interior design that maximises warmth, comfort and contemplation.

Renton Primary early learning and childcare centre, in Vale of Leven, Treasure Trove Nursery, in Glasgow, and Eyemouth Primary, in the Scottish Borders, fell just short of top marks, gaining “excellent” grades in two categories and “very good” in two categories.

Take a look below at the 10 best nurseries in Scotland.

1 . Wellside Kindergarten Wellside KIndergarten in Falkirk is Scotland's top nursery. The service is provided by Wellside Kindergarten Limited and they take children under the age of 3. They scored 24 out of 25 and were graded on 7 January 2025. 12 Wellside Place, Falkirk FK1 5RL. Photo: Michael Gillen

2 . Poppies Pre-School Ltd Poppies Pre-School Ltd in Aberdeenshire was graded 24 with the service being provided by Poppies Pre-School Ltd. They take children under the age of 3 and were graded on May 5 2023. 58 Blackiemuir Avenue, Laurencekirk AB30 1DX. | Poppies Pre-School Ltd, Aberdeenshire

3 . Lomond School Nursery Lomond School Nursery in Helensburgh was graded 24 and do not take children under the age of 3. The service is provided by Lomond School Limited and were graded on March 3 2023. 89 James Street, Helensburgh G84 0DG. | Google Maps

4 . Woodlea Children’s Centre Woodlea Children’s Centre in Dundee was graded 24 and was graded on February 15 2023. They take children under the age of 3 and the service is provided by Dundee City Council. 45 Harefield Road, Dundee DD2 3JY. | Google Maps