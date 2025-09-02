Scottish oriental supermarket chain Matthew's Foods to open huge new store on Sauchiehall Street
A huge new oriental supermarket who have stores across Scotland will open their first Glasgow city centre unit on Sauchiehall Street this autumn.
Matthew’s Foods who refer to themselves as “Scotland’s premier oriental supermarket and wholesaler since 1994” will open in the former Co-Operative food shop at 139 Sauchiehall Street.
A sign has appeared on the window the premises saying: “We are now opening at Monday 6th October.”
Customers can expect aisles full of your favourite Asian groceries — from authentic spices to snacks, sauces, noodles, frozen foods and so much more.
They currently have one other location in Glasgow in the Barrat Trading Estate on Garscube Road as well as having stores in Dundee, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Kirkcaldy and Inverness.
Matthew’s Foods recently also opened a brand new store in Ayrshire on Kilmarnock’s Portland Street.