Scottish oriental supermarket chain Matthew's Foods to open huge new store on Sauchiehall Street

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 16:54 BST
The supermarket will open on the busy Glasgow street next month.

A huge new oriental supermarket who have stores across Scotland will open their first Glasgow city centre unit on Sauchiehall Street this autumn.

Matthew’s Foods who refer to themselves as “Scotland’s premier oriental supermarket and wholesaler since 1994” will open in the former Co-Operative food shop at 139 Sauchiehall Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A sign has appeared on the window the premises saying: “We are now opening at Monday 6th October.”

placeholder image
Matthew's Foods Glasgow

Customers can expect aisles full of your favourite Asian groceries — from authentic spices to snacks, sauces, noodles, frozen foods and so much more.

They currently have one other location in Glasgow in the Barrat Trading Estate on Garscube Road as well as having stores in Dundee, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Kirkcaldy and Inverness.

Matthew’s Foods recently also opened a brand new store in Ayrshire on Kilmarnock’s Portland Street.

Related topics:SupermarketGlasgowScotlandEdinburgh
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice