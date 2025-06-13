Scottish Primary School Rankings 2025: Top 25 Primary Schools in Scotland ranked on latest performance data - featuring 3 schools from Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Jun 2025, 12:47 BST

The top 25 performing primary schools in Scotland according to official statistics.

The best performing primary schools in Scotland have been ranked based on the latest Achievement in Curriculum for Excellence data. Three primary schools from Glasgow featured in the top 25  in the whole of Scotland which included Scotstoun Primary School, Hyndland Primary School and Garrowhill Primary School.

All schools in Scotland are ranked on four key areas of achievement in reading, writing, numeracy, listening and talking. A record 89 schools from nearly 1,200 that submitted data scored top marks (400) across all indicators in the school year ending in the summer of 2024. Each primary school was given a score out of 400 drawing together the percentage of pupils up to standard in each comparable metric. This list does not definitively rank primary schools in Scotland as ‘best to worst’ - as that would fail to take into numerous social, financial, and other factors that come into the overall quality of education.

GlasgowWorld assessed Scottish High Schools last month, you can find the article featuring the best performing high schools in Glasgow in terms of academic attainment here.

Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School in Blackburn comes in first place across the whole of Scotland in the Sunday Times primary school league tables.

1. Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School

Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School in Blackburn comes in first place across the whole of Scotland in the Sunday Times primary school league tables. Photo: Google Street View

St Catherine’s Primary School in Paisley takes second place in the Scottish primary school league tables.

2. St Catherine's Primary School

St Catherine’s Primary School in Paisley takes second place in the Scottish primary school league tables. | Google Maps

St Timothy’s Primary School in Coatbridge is the third highest ranked primary school in Scotland.

3. St Timothy’s Primary School

St Timothy’s Primary School in Coatbridge is the third highest ranked primary school in Scotland. | Google Maps

St John’s Primary School in Ayr is the fourth highest ranked primary school in Scotland.

4. St John’s Primary School - Ayr

St John’s Primary School in Ayr is the fourth highest ranked primary school in Scotland. | Google Maps

Primary SchoolsScotlandGlasgowSchoolsData
