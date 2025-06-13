The best performing primary schools in Scotland have been ranked based on the latest Achievement in Curriculum for Excellence data. Three primary schools from Glasgow featured in the top 25 in the whole of Scotland which included Scotstoun Primary School, Hyndland Primary School and Garrowhill Primary School.

All schools in Scotland are ranked on four key areas of achievement in reading, writing, numeracy, listening and talking. A record 89 schools from nearly 1,200 that submitted data scored top marks (400) across all indicators in the school year ending in the summer of 2024. Each primary school was given a score out of 400 drawing together the percentage of pupils up to standard in each comparable metric. This list does not definitively rank primary schools in Scotland as ‘best to worst’ - as that would fail to take into numerous social, financial, and other factors that come into the overall quality of education.