The Times and The Sunday Times have ranked and released data on every University in the UK - we put together this list of Scottish universities from The Good University Guide to see how Glasgow ranks up in Scotland and the UK.

The Good University Guide ranks all 134 university institutions in the UK using several different factors: Teaching quality, student experience, research quality, entry standards, graduate prospects, how many students achieve a first or 2:1s, continuation rate, and student-staff ratio to provide a final ‘total score’ - which secures the universities place in the league table.

Several education institutions are not included in the rankings put forward by The Sunday Times, principally Glasgow School of Art, Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, and the Open University.

Take a look as we take a look at the full rankings of Scottish universities to see where Glasgow institutions place.

1 . University of St Andrews St Andrews is the best ranked University in the UK - up from second in 2023. 94.8% of students achieved a first or a 2:1. Photo: Stu Smith, flickr

2 . University of Glasgow Just outside of the top 10, the University of Glasgow is ranked 12th in the UK, up from 14th in 2023. 88.2% of students graduate with a first class honours or a 2:1.

3 . University of Edinburgh The University of Edinburgh is ranked 13th in the UK, down from 10th in 2023. 91.9% of students graduate with a first class or a 2:1. Photo: Boon Low, flickr