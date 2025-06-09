Since launching these rankings in 2020, the platform has become a trusted resource for prospective students, with this year's data drawing from their largest review database yet.

The 2026 rankings represent the culmination of 28,430 verified student reviews and ratings collected across 209 universities. Since the platform's inception, Uni Compare has amassed over 151,000 reviews and ratings, creating one of the UK's most comprehensive student-led review databases focused exclusively on the university experience.

This year's results show University of Glasgow claiming the top spot with an overall score of 3.86, followed by Edinburgh Napier University at 3.81 and University of Edinburgh at 3.72. The competition reflects varying levels of student satisfaction across Scotland's universities, with recommendation rates ranging from 81% to 100% among the top 10 institutions.

Uni Compare's methodology combines quantitative data from official sources including HESA and KIS datasets with qualitative student feedback collected through their website and mobile app. All reviews undergo verification processes including CAPTCHA checks and IP monitoring to maintain authenticity. The platform uses a hybrid scoring system that weighs both average ratings and review volume, giving greater statistical reliability to institutions with larger sample sizes.

University of Glasgow claims the top position with an overall score of 3.86, standing out particularly for its student social life (4.19 - the highest among all top 10) and course quality (4.05). The university demonstrates strong graduate careers support at 3.88, though accommodation scores lower at 3.34. Student satisfaction remains high with 93% recommending the institution.

University of the West of Scotland rounds out the top five with 3.65 overall, achieving the highest accommodation score among all ranked institutions at 3.58. The university maintains competitive course quality (3.95) and graduate careers support (3.71), though student social life scores lower at 3.35. The recommendation rate of 81% is the lowest in the top 10.

