The Complete University Guide has released their rankings of all Scottish and British universities - ranking each and every one across 74 subject areas.

The five most important metrics to judge an overall score for a university in The Complete University Guide are: Overall score, Entry standards, Student satisfaction, Research quality, and Graduate prospects.

Take a look below to see where all Glasgow Universities rank amongst the Scottish league tables of universities in The Complete University Guide.

1 . The University of St Andrews Overall score: 94% Entry standards: 100% Student satisfaction: 83% Research quality: 83% Graduate prospects: 90% Photo: Third Party

2 . The University of Edinburgh Overall score: 80% Entry standards: 93% Student satisfaction: 74% Research quality: 85% Graduate prospects: 83% Photo: Third Party

3 . University of Glasgow Overall score: 75% Entry standards: 99% Student satisfaction: 76% Research quality: 86% Graduate prospects: 83% Photo: Third Party

4 . University of Strathclyde Overall score: 73% Entry standards: 99% Student satisfaction: 78% Research quality: 82% Graduate prospects: 86% Photo: Third Party