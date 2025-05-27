The Complete University Guide has released their rankings of all Scottish and British universities - ranking each and every one across 74 subject areas.
The five most important metrics to judge an overall score for a university in The Complete University Guide are: Overall score, Entry standards, Student satisfaction, Research quality, and Graduate prospects.
Take a look below to see where all Glasgow Universities rank amongst the Scottish league tables of universities in The Complete University Guide.
1. The University of St Andrews
Overall score: 94%
Entry standards: 100%
Student satisfaction: 83%
Research quality: 83%
Graduate prospects: 90% Photo: Third Party
2. The University of Edinburgh
Overall score: 80%
Entry standards: 93%
Student satisfaction: 74%
Research quality: 85%
Graduate prospects: 83% Photo: Third Party
3. University of Glasgow
Overall score: 75%
Entry standards: 99%
Student satisfaction: 76%
Research quality: 86%
Graduate prospects: 83% Photo: Third Party
4. University of Strathclyde
Overall score: 73%
Entry standards: 99%
Student satisfaction: 78%
Research quality: 82%
Graduate prospects: 86% Photo: Third Party
