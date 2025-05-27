Where all Glasgow and Scottish Universities rank in the Complete University Guide 2025

The Complete University Guide has released their rankings of all Scottish and British universities - ranking each and every one across 74 subject areas.

The five most important metrics to judge an overall score for a university in The Complete University Guide are: Overall score, Entry standards, Student satisfaction, Research quality, and Graduate prospects.

Take a look below to see where all Glasgow Universities rank amongst the Scottish league tables of universities in The Complete University Guide.

1. The University of St Andrews

2. The University of Edinburgh

3. University of Glasgow

4. University of Strathclyde

