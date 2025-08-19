Sear's Pizza opens first Edinburgh store after Glasgow success

Sear’s Pizza has been a hit since opening in the West End in September, and now its opened in Edinburgh.

The store, on Chancellor Street near Kelvinhall subway station, saw daily queues when it opened last autumn and has already been described as one of the city’s best pizza spots. Now it is expanding to the capital, marking its first shop outside of Glasgow.

Inspired by the institutional slice-spots of NYC, Sear’s Pizza offers up classic hand-tossed, thin-crust slices with the feel of an 80s New York style pizza joint. The new Edinburgh store, located at Marchmont Road, will serve up the same pizza menu as Glasgow but with added extras such as buffalo ranch tenders and truffle parmesan fries amongst others.

And to pay homage to the predecessors of that spot, Susie's Vegetarian Kitchen, Sear’s is currently working on a Sear’s x Suzy collab vegetarian pizza for the launch.

Owned by Paul Beveridge, who also is at the helm of Ramen Dayo and Yakitori Shack in Glasgow, Sear’s is designed to transport you to a 80s and 90s New York pizza joint with exposed brick, wood panelled walls, an 80’s style menu board, self-serve soda fountain, NYC imagery, neon signs, counter service and a case filled with pizza pies.

Speaking ahead of the Glasgow opening last year, Paul said: “Speaking about the interior, he said: “Shop interiors have always been an obsession of mine.

“I was lucky to visit NY as a kid in the 80s & 90s, and I remember being blown away by the hand painted signage and aesthetic of the bodegas and pizza shops. This was when NYC art and club culture was at its peak with Madonna, Keith Haring, Rocksteady Crew, Paris is Burning, The Ramones etc, so I’ve tried to incorporate that imagery into our shop interior.”

Sear’s Pizza is located at 27A Marchmont Road, Edinburgh, EH9 1HY. It’s opening hours are Monday-Sunday, 12-9pm - with extended opening hours during the Fringe.