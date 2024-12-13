Diversions will be in place overnight as a section of the motorway will be resurfaced

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is undertaking essential overnight resurfacing work on the M77 northbound at Junction 4 (Newton Mearns) from Monday 13th January until Monday 20th January 2025 between the hours of 8pm and 6am each night.

This work will require overnight closures in this location and traffic will be diverted via the Junction 5 off-slip and follow the A77 Ayr Road, Crookfur Road and the B7807 to re-join the M77 northbound at Junction 4. There will also be lane closures on the M77 northbound between Junctions 5 and 6.

Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works.

Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

This scheme will benefit vehicles using this route each day, by improving the condition of the carriageway and reducing the need for more extensive maintenance in the future.