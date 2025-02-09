Section of Glasgow's M8 to be closed overnight for three nights this week

There will be overnight closures in place for ten hours each night this week

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is undertaking essential investigations on the M8 at Junction 26 (Hillington) from Tuesday 11 February until Thursday 13 February 2025 between the hours of 8pm and 6am each night.

This work will require total overnight closures as follows:

Total closure of the M8 eastbound between Junctions 27 and 26. Traffic will be diverted via the M8 Junction 27 eastbound off-slip, Arkleston Road, the A741, Glebe Street, Old Govan Road and will return to the M8 via the the Junction 25 eastbound on-slip.

Total closure of the M8 eastbound Junction 27 on-slip. Traffic will follow the above diversion.

Google Maps

Total closure of the M8 eastbound Junction 26 off-slip. Traffic will be diverted via the M8 Junction 27 eastbound off-slip, Arkleston Road, the A741, Glebe Street and Glasgow Road.

Total closure of the M8 eastbound Junction 26 on-slip. Traffic will be diverted via Hillington Interchange, Kings Inch Road, Old Govan Road and the M8 Junction 25A on-slip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works.

Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable. This scheme will benefit vehicles using this route each day, by informing future works at this location.