Section of M8 near Glasgow city centre to close overnight for 12 nights this month

A section of the M8 near Glasgow City Centre and Dennistoun will close overnight for 12 nights this month with diversions in place

Sections of the M8 near Dennistoun are set to be closed overnight in three phases this month.

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, are undertaking essential resurfacing on the M8 eastbound between Junctions 14 and 13, including the M80 off-slip road, from Monday January 15 until Saturday 27 January 2024, between the hours of 10pm and 6am, each night.

This scheme will benefit around 32,000 road users each day, by improving the condition of the carriageway and reducing the need for more extensive maintenance in the future.

The work will be carried out in three phases using overnight road closures and signed diversions will be in operation.

Phase One of this work will take place for six nights between 10pm and 6am each night, between Monday 15th January and Saturday 20th January 2024. The signed diversions for this phase of work will operate as follows:

Closure of the M8 Junction 15 eastbound on-slip at Castle Street: Traffic will be diverted north to follow Royston Road and Blochairn Road east to join the M8 at Junction 13 or the M80.

Closure of the M8 Junction 15 eastbound on-slip at Stirling Road: Traffic will be diverted north on the A803, turning left onto the A804 Royston Road and following on to Blochairn Road eastbound to join the M8 at Junction 13 or the M80.

Closure of the eastbound M8 at Junction 14: Traffic will be diverted off the motorway at Junction 14, turning left onto Viewpark Avenue and right onto Blochairn Road to re-join the M8 at Junction 13 or join the M80.

There will also be a lane closure on the eastbound M8 on the approach to the M80 Junction 1 between 6am and 1pm from Thursday 18th January until Saturday 20th January 2024. Traffic management will be removed by 6am on Sunday 21st

Phase Two of this work will take place for two nights between 10pm and 6am each night, on Sunday 21st and Monday 22nd January 2024. The signed diversions for this phase of work will operate as follows:

Closures of the M8 Junction 15 eastbound on slip roads from Castle Street and Stirling Road will follow the same diversions as Phase One.

Closure of the M8 Junction 14 eastbound off slip road: Diverted traffic will continue on the M8 eastbound to leave at Junction 12, turning right onto Cumbernauld Road and then turning left to re-join the M8 westbound at Junction 12 before immediately leaving via the M8 Junction 13 westbound off-slip. Northbound traffic will turn right onto Provan Road and then left onto Blochairn Road to meet Viewpark Avenue. Southbound traffic will turn left onto Provan Road, right onto Cumbernauld Road and right onto Alexandra Parade to meet Viewpark Avenue.

traffic will turn right onto Provan Road and then left onto Blochairn Road to meet Viewpark Avenue. traffic will turn left onto Provan Road, right onto Cumbernauld Road and right onto Alexandra Parade to meet Viewpark Avenue. Closure of M8 eastbound to the M80 northbound slip road: Diverted traffic will continue on the M8 eastbound to leave at Junction 12, turn right on to Cumbernauld Road, then turn left to re-join the M8 westbound at Junction 12 before immediately leaving via the M8 Junction 13 westbound off-slip road, turning right onto Provan Road and right to join the northbound M80. Traffic management will be removed by 6am on Tuesday 23rd

Phase Three of this work will take place for four nights between 10pm and 6am each night, between Tuesday 23rd January and Friday 26th January 2024. The signed diversions for this phase of work will operate as follows: