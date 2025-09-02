Resurfacing works will take place under closures of the M8, as well as investigations ahead of future works on trunk road structures in the area.

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is undertaking essential maintenance works on the M8 westbound at Charing Cross, including the on-slip road, from Sunday 7th September until Tuesday 23rd September 2025.

The M8 will be closed at this location between the hours of 8pm and 6am each night as follows:

Sunday 7th September – Tuesday 9th September: overnight closures of the westbound M8 between Junctions 17 and 19, as well as the Junction 17 on-slip road and the Junction 19 off-slip road. Traffic management will be removed by 6am on Wednesday 10th September.

Friday 12th September: overnight closure of the westbound M8 between Junctions 17 and 19, as well as the Junction 17 on-slip road and the Junction 19 off-slip road. Traffic management will be removed by 6am on Saturday 13th September.

Sunday 14th September - Thursday 18th September: overnight closures of the westbound M8 between Junctions 17 and 19, as well as the Junction 17 on-slip road and the Junction 19 off-slip road. Traffic management will be removed by 6am on Friday 19th September.

During these closures, traffic will be directed to exit the M8 westbound at Junction 16 to follow Dobbie’s Loan, Garscube Road, West Graham Street, St George’s Road and Newton Road to re-join the M8 at Junction 19. The diversion is expected to add an additional8 minutes to journey times.

The M8 in Glasgow is a vital transport link (Picture: John Devlin) | National World

Sunday 21st and Monday 22nd September: overnight closures of the eastbound M8 between Junctions 18 and 17, as well as the Junction 19 Anderston on-slip road. Traffic management will be removed by 6am on Tuesday 23rd September.

During these closures, traffic will be directed to exit the M8 eastbound at Junction 17 to follow Great Western Road, Napierhall Street, Maryhill Road, Hinshaw Street, Garscube Road, Dobbie’s Loan and Craighall Road to re-join the M8 at Junction 16. The diversion is expected to add an additional 9 minutes to journey times.

Traffic wishing to join the motorway eastbound at Junction 19 will follow North Street and St George’s Road to join the M8 at Junction 18, taking an additional 2 minutes.

Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works.

Please note, vehicles entering the LEZ as part of the diversion must follow the diversion signage at all times. Any vehicles that deviate from the published diversion route may be issued with penalty charge notice(s) from Glasgow City Council should they be captured out with the agreed diversion route.