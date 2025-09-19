Seven week road closure on Argyle Street for Avenues project works

Work to create the £5.827million Argyle Street West Avenue began in May, stretching from under the Kingston Bridge to the junction between Argyle Street, Jamaica Street and Union Street. Now full road closure of a section of the city centre street will be required.

The work on the Argyle Street West Avenue was projected to be complete in “late Autumn 2025”. An update to the building work states: “To allow kerb installation, road and cycle path surfacing works for the Avenue project on Argyle Street, a full road closure will be required in both directions between York St/West Campbell St and Oswald St/Hope St from 6 October - 28 November. Diversions will be in place.”

The £115million Avenues programme in the city centre is funded through the Glasgow City Region City Deal, which is funded by the Scottish and UK Governments. The Glasgow City Region City Deal will see both governments each provide £500million of funding for infrastructure projects.

Councillor Ruairi Kelly, Convener for Neighbourhood Services and Assets at Glasgow City Council, said: "Cities across the world are going through a period of seismic change and the Avenues project is just one part of how we're aiming to ensure Glasgow remains the thriving economic and cultural heart of Scotland that it's been for well over a century.

"More space dedicated to people and greenery makes our city a more attractive place to spend time and money in, benefiting residents and businesses alike.

"The Argyle Street West Avenue will complement the really positive change taking place in that part of the city centre, such as the world class JPMorgan Chase building and other developments scheduled for the area.

"This is the type of project which has transformed other European cities over the last 50 years. But we're catching up. It's critical now that we do the hard work during these difficult times to ensure Glasgow flourishes for the next century."

We told you in July how preparations are underway for the transformation of one of Glasgow’s main thoroughfares - the biggest overhaul of the area for over 50 years. Argyle Street East Avenue will make the stretch from Glasgow Cross to Central Station “more attractive to residents, visitors and investors and include widening pavements, new green areas and better public spaces”.

The plans include creating a new bus route to improve public transport and link in with the ongoing work at the western end of Argyle Street and when completed transform the look and feel of the street from the M8 to the Gallowgate.

The plan will create more “pedestrian-priority spaces” and reduce traffic around Queen Street, Ingram Street and Candleriggs.

Cllr Angus Millar, Convener for City Centre Recovery and Transport, said: “The Argyle Street East Avenue is about readying these famous streets for the century ahead. Recent decades have been tough for this part of town but we’re seeing new turnaround developments on Trongate, major new retail offerings on Argyle Street and global employers investing in new headquarters just further west. That’s real confidence in our city centre.”