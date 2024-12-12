Popular Shawlands cafe announces shock closure after two years

A popular Shawlands cafe will close its doors for the final time at the end of the month.

Choux and Brew on Pollokshaws Road opened two years ago, but announced the shock decision to close its doors at the end of this month on social media.

Chef Wendy Lo and her cousin Michael Law took to social media to thank customers and to explain the decision to close the cafe.

The Instagram post read: “It has been a crazy 2 years for us, and to be honest, we don't really know how to go about this announcement. It may come as a shock to some, and to others we might just be ‘yet another one that's bit the dust’. Opening a business was a first for us both, and neither of us knew what to expect.

“We had a vision, but over time, that vision became blurred with the stress and pressures of running the business. We've worked hard and gave it our best. Those that know us might have seen some of that stress surface and those closest to us have spoken out about the change in us, too.”

The message called closing the cafe a “very difficult decision”.

It continued: “I guess by making this very difficult decision to close our cafe is a way of us choosing to prioritise our own happiness and health. With ongoing issues at home, we felt one had to go.

“We want to take this opportunity to whole-heartedly thank all of our wonderful customers over the past few years, coming in every few days, weeks, months, for a coffee, a cake, lunch or even celebratory cakes. We sincerely hope to see you all at least once more before we close our doors for the last time at the end of the year.

“What else can I say, except - I guess I couldn't handle the heat of my own kitchen!”

The cafe added that all new and existing orders will be honoured between now and 31 December.