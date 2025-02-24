Silverburn Shopping Centre has offered a sneak peak of the stores it will welcome in 2025. The new retailers will take up vacated spaces, including the former site of Debenhams.

Speaking about the recent announcement of Pull&Bear and Bershka opening in the shopping centre, David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn said: “This double announcement gives an early flavour of what is to come this year at Silverburn and highlights how hard we are working to enhance our fashion offer.

“We’re proud to be the first West of Scotland location for both stores, solidifying Silverburn as Glasgow’s leading retail and leisure destination offering a best-in-class experience and bringing world-renowned brands to our guests. We are looking forward to what is set to be a very busy year!”

Here are all the new stores that will open in Silverburn Shopping Centre in 2025.

1 . Pull&Bear Pull&Bear is taking the former Topshop store, between Mango and River Island. Founded in 1991, Pull&Bear now boasts nearly 1,100 stores globally. The brand's fashion approach blends the latest international trends with street and club influences, creating comfortable, easy-to-wear pieces. | Lakeside Shopping Centre

2 . H Beauty H Beauty will locate next to the new Zara in the former Debenhams unit in the main atrium of Silverburn. The department store promises to bring together premium luxury beauty brands and services from world-leading experts in beauty, skincare, wellness and hair, all under one roof. | Harrods

3 . Zara Spanning 47,000 square feet over two floors, the new shop in a former Debenhams unit will be one of the fashion brand’s largest sites in Scotland. | Zara

4 . Bershka Bershka will take the current Zara space, which will open a much larger store in the former Debenhams unit, as announced last year. The brand was founded in 1998 to appeal to young, adventurous individuals who are tuned into the latest trends and have a passion for music, technology, and social media. | Bershka