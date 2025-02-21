Silverburn has announced that Spanish retail duo Bershka and Pull&Bear will open their first Glasgow stores at the retail and leisure destination.

Both brands are owned by international fashion group Inditex and have chosen Silverburn to open their first Glasgow stores.

Bershka will take the current Zara space, which will open a much larger store in the former Debenhams unit, as announced last year. Pull&Bear is taking the former Topshop store, between Mango and River Island.

Founded in 1991, Pull&Bear now boasts nearly 1,100 stores globally. The brand's fashion approach blends the latest international trends with street and club influences, creating comfortable, easy-to-wear pieces.

Bershka was founded in 1998 to appeal to young, adventurous individuals who are tuned into the latest trends and have a passion for music, technology, and social media.

The news that Bershka and Pull&Bear are to open in Silverburn in the coming months, follows a record-breaking year for the centre, which saw 15.2 million guests visit throughout 2024. The retail and leisure destination is now gearing up to welcome a series of brands to its line-up, including leading luxury beauty department store, H beauty, Hotel Chocolat and Black Sheep Coffee.

Meanwhile, King Pins is set to bring competitive socialising, including bowling and shuffleboarding to Silverburn’s leisure offer when it opens this summer.

David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn said: “This double announcement gives an early flavour of what is to come this year at Silverburn and highlights how hard we are working to enhance our fashion offer.

“We’re proud to be the first West of Scotland location for both stores, solidifying Silverburn as Glasgow’s leading retail and leisure destination offering a best-in-class experience and bringing world-renowned brands to our guests. We are looking forward to what is set to be a very busy year!”