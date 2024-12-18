Shopping in Glasgow: Braehead Shopping Centre celebrates 10 new openings in 2024

Braehead Shopping Centre has had an incredible year in 2024, marked by a wave of exciting new stores that have reinforced its position as one of Scotland’s leading shopping destinations.

Over the past year, Braehead has welcomed an array of new brands that have been popular with visitors. Renowned global brand openings such as Mango, Phase Eight, Castore, and Remus Uomo brought cutting-edge fashion to the forefront. Culinary hotspots such as Popeyes, Cinnabon, and Chopstix have also delighted food lovers with their unique offerings.

The centre’s diverse retail mix was further enhanced with Rituals and KIKO Milano, both have become visitor favourites, offering luxurious home and body collections and premium beauty respectively.

Sneaker and streetwear retailer Pairfect and health and beauty brand Bodycare have also proved to be a big hit with visitors.

Braehead Shopping Centre

Alongside welcoming new brands, established favourites have also invested in their presence at Braehead, ensuring they remain top destinations for visitors. Greggs, Holland & Barrett and Ann Summers revealed fresh new looks, Vodafone relocated to a prime new spot, and Barrhead Travel’s ongoing refurbishment is set to elevate the travel-planning experience in the centre. Vision Express continues to offer a wide range of eyewear after its redesign.

Beaverbrooks also made its largest investment of the year at Braehead, increasing the store by two and a half times in size and committing £2m in the refurbishment. With an enhanced shop fit and an expanded selection of luxury brands including TUDOR, Jacob & Co and Marco Bicego, Beaverbrooks continues to solidify its reputation as a trusted destination for high-quality jewellery and watches.

Ashley Bisland, Centre Director at Braehead Shopping Centre commented: “2024 has been a landmark year for Braehead Shopping Centre. We've welcomed fantastic globally renowned brands while continuing to support our long-standing retailers, creating a space our customers love to shop at. The continued investments from retailers and the response from our visitors reflect the centre’s position as a leading shopping destination in Scotland. We look forward to building on this success in 2025.”