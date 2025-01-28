Shopping in Glasgow: Buchanan Galleries store announces "bittersweet" sudden closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The store inside the shopping centre will close its within the next ten days

A popular store inside Glasgow’s Buchanan Galleries has announced their sudden closure.

Foodies! by SCX which is owned by the Scottish Design Exchange, that are known for bringing Scotland’s food producers to your high street will close its doors in Buchanan Galleries in the coming weeks.

Taking to social media, Foodies! by SCX said: “Hey foodies, we have some bittersweet news to share with you. Sadly, our beloved Foodies! by SDX store will be closing its doors. While we're sad to see it go, we can't help but look back on the amazing time we've had together. From showcasing the best Scottish food producers to providing a unique selection of treats and treasures, we've loved every minute of it.

“But fear not, there's still time to indulge in all your favourites before we close. We'll be open until February 7th at 6pm, so come stock up on your must-haves while you can.

“We couldn't have done this without the support of our wonderful customers, producers, and staff. Thank you for making Foodies a truly special destination over the past year and a half. Let's make these last few days extra tasty!

As always, we will bring you the latest openings and closures across the city.