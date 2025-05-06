Shopping in Glasgow: JD announces opening date of new megastore on Buchanan Street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The retailer will open a huge new store on Buchanan Street later this week.

JD, the leading retailer for sports, fashion and lifestyle brands, has announced the opening of its new Buchanan Street store in Glasgow.

The new, bigger and better store, which is open from Thursday 8 May, will boast an impressive 16,826 sq. ft of retail space – more than double JD’s previous unit at the notable shopping destination.

Re-enforcing its status as the leading trainer and sports fashion retailer in the UK, JD will ensure local residents and shoppers alike are provided with their fix of all their favourite brands including Nike, Adidas, The North Face, Montirex, Under Armour, New Balance, Berghaus, On Running, Lacoste and Zavetti.

To celebrate the launch, JD is turning up the energy with a series of in-store experiences to engage consumers across the opening weekend as they explore the revamped offering.

DJs will provide the ultimate shopping soundtrack, whilst rising UK rapper Triple01s will take to the stage for an exclusive live performance on Saturday 10 May, followed by a special meet and greet with fans.

Available in extremely limited quantities, sneakerheads can cop the highly sought after Nike Air Max 95 ‘Pink Foam’ on a first come, first served basis. That’s not all – visitors can also take away their very own JD x Crep Protect goodie bag, packed full of essentials to keep their trainers looking fresh.

Shoppers will also have the chance to get creative with a build-your-own trading card station plus a “Crack the Code” game with special prizes to be won.

James Air, Director, Head of Group Acquisitions at JD said: “We’re delighted to launch our new, bigger and better store on Buchanan Street. Glasgow has always been a city full of energy, creativity and style - and we’re proud to be opening our doors in the heart of it. Stocked with a wider range of their favourite premium