Shopping in Glasgow: Major American retailer to open new store on Buchanan Street

The major retailer are hoping to open their second Scottish store later this year

A major American retailer will open a brand new massive store on Buchanan Street this year.

New Balance has submitted an application to Glasgow City Council to open a new store in the city centre in the former Glasgow-founded Ted Baker premises at 61 Buchanan Street who closed their doors last year in August 2024.

They plan to retain many of the features in the building but hope to install bright signage on the store across from Princes Square. They have also asked to make some small internal and external alterations to the building.

The company are one of the world’s major sports footwear and apparel manufacturers that were founded in Boston, Massachusetts in 1906. This will be their second store in Scotland as they already have a shop in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter.

Other huge brands are set to join them in the city centre this year as JD Sports are to open a new megastore on Buchanan Street along with Mango, with global fashion brand UNIQLO to open premises on Argyle Street.

New Balance submitted the application to the council on Friday 14 February and a decision is expected to be made in April this year.