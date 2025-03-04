Luxury cacao grower and chocolatier, Hotel Chocolat will open their newest store in Glasgow in Silverburn this month

Opening on Tuesday 18 March 2025, this new location will be home to the beloved Velvetiser Café, serving the much-loved velvetised drinking chocolate alongside other hot drinks. Hotel Chocolat’s latest store opening times are Monday – Friday: 10am – 9pm, and Saturday / Sunday: 10am-7pm.

Guests can explore a wide range of customizable combinations, choosing from 18 different velvetised flavours served hot, over ice, or as a Choc Shake. The drinks can be tailored with dairy milk or plant-based alternatives, along with an array of delicious toppings for that perfect personal touch.

The space occupies a prominent 3,214 sq ft unit and offers a welcoming space for 48 guests inside, and 36 outside, allowing the Glasgow community to sit down, relax, and enjoy their time while browsing a select range of Hotel Chocolat’s renowned selection of premium chocolates.

The team can also help customers find their chocolate ‘Love Match’ based on their preferred flavour profiles including smooth pralines, patisserie-inspired flavours or something tipsy that packs a punch.

Commenting on the new store, Hotel Chocolat’s Omnichannel Director, Frankie Haynes, said: "We’re thrilled to bring the Hotel Chocolat experience to Silverburn. Our new Velvetiser Café is designed to offer a relaxing space where people can enjoy our signature drinks and treats at a leisurely pace.

"The Glasgow store marks another step in our expansion, and we’re excited to continue offering more of these delightful, out-of-town experiences across the country in the coming years."

Sharing excitement on Hotel Chocolat joining Silverburn, David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Hotel Chocolat to Silverburn, bringing a world of chocolate to our guests. Its Velvetiser Café offers the perfect space to unwind with signature drinks and delectable bakes, adding to our already outstanding dining and leisure offering. This new addition strengthens our commitment to providing a diverse and high-quality experience for shoppers in Glasgow and beyond, and we’re sure the premium chocolatier will be a big hit with our guests.”

For eager shoppers keen to get a first glimpse of the new store, Hotel Chocolat will be offering surprise and delight moments to customers who purchase on opening day, as well as 20% off the Velvetiser Café for VIP.ME members, the chocolatier’s rewards programme, which is free to join.