Shopping in Glasgow: Major British retailer to open new and improved store in the Parkhead Forge
Opening in just a few days, the retailer, who this year celebrates its 33rd Birthday, will be continuing to offer the hottest perfume launches, celebrity fragrances and classic designer scents, alongside its passionate in-store team, offering expert advice.
The stylish new store is set to feature a brand-new layout and upgraded services including a digital screen, a personalised ribbon machine, as well as offering The Perfume Shop’s signature expert fragrance consultations, complimentary gift wrapping and a recycling service where customers can drop off used perfume bottles to receive 15% off their next purchase. Not only this, but from Friday 7 March, The Perfume Shop will also offer a free bottle of fragrance to the first 15 customers with any purchase over £70.
The Perfume Shop’s continuous expansions on new stores and experiential counters across the UK and re-fitting existing stores to ensure sustainability is always at the forefront. With this, stores continue to benefit from factors such as energy efficient LED lighting throughout, which contributes to The Perfume Shop’s commitment in reducing their energy consumption by 30% by 2030 vs 2015.
Audra Store Manager at The Perfume Shop Parkhead Forge commented: “The response from our customers at Parkhead Forge has been fantastic! We've created a truly enjoyable in-store experience, helping everyone discover their perfect new perfume, and it’s been incredibly rewarding. We’re excited to continue this journey and are dedicated to building lasting connections with all our customers in the Parkhead Forge community!”
The new store is located at The Perfume Shop, Unit 34b, The Forge, 1221 Gallowgate, Parkhead, Glasgow G31 4BW.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.