Shopping in Glasgow: Major British retailer to open new megastore on Buchanan Street
A major British retailer will open a brand new massive store on Buchanan Street this year.
Signs have appeared outside the old Paperchase and Gap store on the busy Glasgow city centre street next door to H&M for a new JD megastore.
The retailer which is known for selling sports fashion was founded in Greater Manchester over 40 years ago and already has several stores across the city including one just up the road at the top of Buchanan Street beside Søstrene Grene. They also have stores at the Glasgow Fort, Silverburn, Argyle Street and the Forge shopping centre.
The sign outside the premises on Buchanan Street reads: "Only at JD. Bigger, better store coming soon."
An opening date for the new store is yet to be announced, but as always we will keep you up to date with the latest openings in Glasgow.
Plans were first submitted to Glasgow City Council back in 2022 to occupy the two retail units next to Buchanan Street Subway station.