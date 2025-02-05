Shopping in Glasgow: Major British retailer to open new megastore on Buchanan Street

Signs for the new store have now appeared on the famous Glasgow city centre street

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A major British retailer will open a brand new massive store on Buchanan Street this year.

Signs have appeared outside the old Paperchase and Gap store on the busy Glasgow city centre street next door to H&M for a new JD megastore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The retailer which is known for selling sports fashion was founded in Greater Manchester over 40 years ago and already has several stores across the city including one just up the road at the top of Buchanan Street beside Søstrene Grene. They also have stores at the Glasgow Fort, Silverburn, Argyle Street and the Forge shopping centre.

Glasgow Life

The sign outside the premises on Buchanan Street reads: "Only at JD. Bigger, better store coming soon."

An opening date for the new store is yet to be announced, but as always we will keep you up to date with the latest openings in Glasgow.

Plans were first submitted to Glasgow City Council back in 2022 to occupy the two retail units next to Buchanan Street Subway station.