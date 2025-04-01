Shopping in Glasgow: Major British sports retailer to close down Silverburn store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Signs have appeared in the shop indicating that it is closing down.

A major British sports retailer is closing down their store inside Silverburn Shopping Centre.

Signs have appeared inside Sports Direct indicating that the shop will be closing down inside the popular Glasgow shopping centre.

Huge signs were spotted on the walls of the store which said: “Closing down.

Silverburn Shopping Centre

"20 per cent off full price, exclusions apply."

The sportswear brand was founded back in 1982 by Mike Ashley with the first store opening in Maidenhead. Shoppers can find other Sports Direct stores in Glasgow on Argyle Street and at the Forge Shopping Centre.

It is set to be a busy year for Silverburn with openings however, as Scottish brand Bee Inspired opened their doors in the centre yesterday (Monday 31 March).

David Pierotti, General Manager for Silverburn, said: “Bee Inspired is another great addition to our fashion and streetwear offering, and joins fellow Glasgow-born brand FORTY and Jack & Jones.

“As well as Hotel Chocolat and our brand-new flagship Zara store opening last week, we have also recently announced a duo of international fashion brands, Bershka and Pull&Bear will open this year, - solidifying Silverburn as the ultimate destination for those looking to keep up with the latest fashion trends.”