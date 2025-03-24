Japanese fashion brand UNIQLO will open a landmark store on Argyle Street later this year.

The global retailer created a sensation when it opened its first store in Scotland on Edinburgh’s Princes Street and they will now add to that collection with their Glasgow store opening on Argyle Street in Autumn, 2025.

Shoppers can expect Uniqlo’s full range of clothing for women, men, babies and children at the 22,500 square foot store. In terms of what the brand itself has to offer, it is best recognised for its LifeWear clothing as well as products such as its ultra popular, viral crossbody bag. It may also have a cafe like the Edinburgh store for the Japanese clothing brand originally founded in Yamaguchi, Japan in 1949 as a textiles manufacturer.

The new city centre store will span over three floors within the St Enoch Centre in the former St Enoch Picture Theatre and an adjacent commercial tenement building near to H&M.

Alessandro Dudech, COO of UNIQLO UK said: "UNIQLO continues to invest in the UK retail landscape, growing our store footprint and e-commerce across the nation.

"Opening in Glasgow is a natural next step following our success in Edinburgh in 2024. We look forward to opening the doors in Autumn 2025 and to providing LifeWear to even more Scottish customers.”

Guy Beaumont at Sovereign Centros from CBRE added: “We are thrilled to welcome international fashion powerhouse UNIQLO to St. Enoch Centre.

"The first to open in Glasgow, and the brand’s second branch in Scotland, UNIQLO’s arrival further strengthens our position as the city’s top shopping destination, with an array of exciting and high-quality international brands on offer.

"St. Enoch Centre strives to deliver the very best-in-class retail experience, and we are confident this latest addition will be a major hit for both local and visiting shoppers.”