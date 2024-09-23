Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Primark is preparing to open the doors of its new store at Glasgow Fort this December and is kicking off its recruitment of store colleagues from today as it gets ready for the big day.

The 33,500 sq. ft store is set over two floors, where customers will be able to shop the bestselling Primark products they know and love across clothing, kidswear, beauty, lifestyle and home.

The retailer will be recruiting 200 new team members for permanent roles including retail assistants, stockroom colleagues, and P&C administrators, with start dates as early as October to help get the store ready for the peak shopping period.

Pay rates for all roles start from £12.00 per hour, while all colleagues enjoy a year-round 15% discount on Primark products, as well as other benefits such as an employee assistance programme and pension package. Whatever the role, Primark has plenty of training programmes in place to help successful candidates develop a career in retail within the business and beyond.

The exact opening date will be confirmed nearer the time and in the meantime, shoppers can continue to shop Primark products at nearby stores in Argyle Street, Sauchiehall Street and The Forge Shopping Centre.

Primark Glasgow Fort, store manager Carolanne Molloy, said: “I’m really proud to be launching a brand-new Primark at Glasgow Fort and bringing more of what people know and love about us to shoppers in Scotland. But now I need a brilliant team to join me! I can say from experience that Primark is a fantastic place to work and it’s also a very exciting time to be joining us as we’re a growing business and stalwart on the Great British high street. So far there’s been a lot of anticipation from customers, and we can’t wait to share more with everyone very soon before our doors finally open.”

Phil Goodman, centre director at Glasgow Fort, added: “We know that our shoppers are very much looking forward to Primark joining the centre soon – as are the whole team! Not only will it be a fantastic addition to our existing fashion, beauty and home brands, it’s great to see just how many roles are being created and the new opportunities it’s bringing to the local community.

“If you’re interested in the roles available and applying, there will be Primark representatives at our jobs fair taking place on Thursday 26th September – we hope to meet lots of potential new team members then.”

Primark Glasgow Fort will be Primark’s 195th store in the UK and its 21st store in Scotland. The new store opening forms part of Primark’s £100m investment in UK stores this year, as the retailer celebrates 50 years on the Great British High Street. Earlier this year the retailer opened two new Primark stores in Bury St Edmunds and Teesside Park, as well as reopening two significant store extensions and upgrading over 15 stores as part of its ongoing store refit programme.