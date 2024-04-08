Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fashion retailer AllSaints and Bloom Salon will relocate from their current city centre addresses and a new restaurant, Maison by Glaschu, sister restaurant to popular Glasgow eateries, Glaschu, Gost and The Duke’s Umbrella, will open on the second-floor terrace.

Roddy Proudfoot, Director o Head of Scotland for LCP, part of M Core, commented: “We are thrilled to have secured three new tenants for Princes Square. Since completing our purchase in February, we have been working with AllSaints, Bloom Salon, and Maison by Glaschu to bring them to Princes Square and it’s great that they are all opening this Spring.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is very exciting to have a high-quality salon back in the Square; AllSaints is a great complement to our existing fashion brands and Maison by Glaschu is an exciting addition to our restaurant collection. We look forward to welcoming them to the centre.”

Princes Square

AllSaints are relocating from their site in Buchanan Street to the first floor, situated next to French Connection. The renowned fashion brand has a loyal Glasgow following and are famed for their leather jackets, edgy clothing, and accessories.

Frankie Mallinson, Global Retail Director, AllSaints, commented: “We are very excited to open two new Glasgow stores, in Princes Square and Silverburn. The teams are ready to showcase our new Summer Collection 24, Access all Areas, which is a celebration of festivals and music, don’t worry we will still have our core collection with our Signature leathers and bold dresses. We hope customers come along for a drink on opening day where we will be hosting two parties!”

Bloom Salon will relocate from the GPO building in Hanover Street to the former Vidal Sasson Unit on the first floor. The luxury salon, which has branches in London and Aberdeen, has strong sustainable values with expert stylists and colourists using the cruelty free Keune product range. Sheona Forrest of Bloom Salon commented: “We’re delighted to be opening Bloom Salon in Princes Square. It’s a beautiful space and will suit our guests and the team are really excited about the move. We’re working round the clock to get the salon ready in time to open, and we can’t wait to welcome guests old and new to our stunning new location.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

French-Scottish restaurant, Maison by Glaschu will open in the former Restaurant Bar and Grill site on the terrace. Maison is part of the Superlative Restaurant Collection group of restaurants who are behind other Glasgow favourites such as Gost and The Duke’s Umbrella.