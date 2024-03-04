Rod Stewart spotted at popular Glasgow Royal Exchange Square restaurant
Rod Stewart made an appearance at Glaschu restaurant in Glasgow's Royal Exchange Square last week joined by some friends including journalist and radio broadcaster, Tam Cowan.
The appearance came just before Stewart scored his first collaborative UK Number One album along with Jools Holland with Swing Fever.
Swing Fever was released towards the end of February with the 13-track album being a great mixture of swing, boogie woogie and rhythm and blues.
In typical Rod fashion, he couldn't make a visit to Glasgow without wearing something relating to his beloved Celtic with his black tie featuring a Celtic tie pin.
Glaschu took to their social media saying: "We welcomed an esteemed visitor to GLASCHU this week with our friend Tam Cowan, Sir Rod Stewart was a fan of our Appletini featuring his very own Wolfie's Whisky his parting words... "I wouldn't ever change a thing."
Stewart is no stranger to visiting hospitality venues in the city as he used to be a regular visitor to Rogano for many years. In recent times, he has made appearances at Murphy's, The Dirty Duchess and Radisson Red.