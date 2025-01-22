Shopping in Glasgow: Two major Glasgow city centre shops close their doors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Both stores in Glasgow city centre have closed their doors in recent days

Two well-known Glasgow city centre stores are closing their doors which is yet another blow to shopping in the city.

Size? on Royal Exchange Square which opened back in 2020 suddenly closed their doors on Saturday 18 January with their website confirming that the Glasgow premises is now closed. They originally had premises on Union Street down next to Fopp, having first opened stores across the UK 25 years ago in London, Manchester, and Brighton.

A post shared on Instagram by the store, said: "Truly the end of an era.

Size?

"After moving to the Royal Exchange Square in 2020, on Saturday, January 18, we closed our doors for the final time.

"I just want to say a massive thank you to all our customers.

"Anyone who's ever come in to buy something, spent the night queuing up for a release or just came in for a chat, you guys made sure there was never a dull day."

Following on from this shock closure, outdoor clothing brand Blacks on Argyle Street also announced that they would be closing their Glasgow branch as signs appeared on their windows. It has already been confirmed that Blacks will instead be converted into a Go Outdoors Express store in May.

Speaking about the closure of Blacks, Lee Bagnall, CEO of JD Outdoors said: "With the best outdoor brands we are confident this conversion will offer a rewarding shopping experience for outdoor enthusiasts in Glasgow.

"The new Go Express stores will also allow Glasgow’s shoppers to benefit from our Go Outdoors loyalty programme, which makes lower prices available to members.

"While this may come as a surprise to some of our loyal Blacks customers in Glasgow, we are committed to continuing to provide the level of service and quality that our customers expect in the Go Express stores.”