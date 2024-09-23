Six Glasgow venues, people, and attractions win big at Scottish Tourism Awards

There has been double success for one of Glasgow’s most popular visitor attractions after it earned two top regional tourism awards.
Speaking about their Best Visitor Attraction accolade, Dr Gillian Lang, Director of Experience Development at Glasgow Science Centre, said: "We are over the moon to receive this amazing accolade.
“This is a hugely valued industry endorsement which will be appreciated by every member of our staff whose commitment and passion to delivering memorable experiences for all our visitors, whether families, school pupils, clients or community members, is at the heart of this achievement.
“The Science Centre building itself has been a recognisable feature of the city's skyline for over 20yrs but it's fantastic to have been acknowledged for the amazing experiences, exhibitions and events that can be enjoyed, and the warm welcome everyone receives when they step through our doors."
The attraction also earned praise for its excellent application and natural strengths in science communications to different audiences, as well as the investments that had been made to the building and commitment to nature-based solutions in the wetlands nearby. It was among six local businesses and individuals to be recognised.
The Scottish Thistle Awards, with headline sponsors Johnstons of Elgin, celebrate the very best of the tourism and events industry. They have become an annual celebration of excellence, collaboration and innovation within one of the country’s most important sectors.
2024 saw more than 700 entries submitted by individuals, businesses, events and community organisations in the bid to be recognised for the role they play in making Scotland a must-visit, must-return destination.
1. Rising Star - Hannah Cochrane
Hannah Cochrane, Sales and Business Development Manager at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) won the inaugural Rising Star Award, sponsored by HIT Scotland. Speaking about her award, Hannah commented: “I am ecstatic to be named the 2024 Rising Star at this year’s Thistle Awards 2024. This means so much and is very personal. My journey in hospitality began with this very event as a waitress at 16, which then ignited my lifelong passion for the industry. Since then, I’ve been fortunate to learn from incredible mentors and worked for some outstanding businesses. I really hope this can inspire others as they have inspired me.” | Contributed
2. Outstanding Cultural Event or Festival - Glasgow Film Festival
Glasgow Film Festival earned the title of Outstanding Cultural Event or Festival. Allison Gardner, CEO of Glasgow Film & Director of Glasgow Film Festival said: “2024 was the 20th edition of Glasgow Film Festival and we are so delighted to win this award in recognition of our hugely successful year, but also of what we have achieved in the last 20 years. Our incredibly loyal and engaged audience are at the heart of what we do, and we are proud to bring the very best of UK and world cinema to Glasgow, as well as championing current and future Scottish filmmaking talent. Thank you to everyone that helped make GFF24 the huge success it was - all our wonderful staff, volunteers, audiences, partners and guests. We couldn't do it without you and can't wait to welcome you back next year!” | Contributed
3. Climate Action - Glasgow Science Centre
4. Tourism Individual of the Year - Fiona Campbell
Tourism Individual of the Year was presented to Fiona Campbell, Chief Executive, Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers. Fiona said: “I am delighted to have been shortlisted for a Scottish Thistle Awards ‘Tourism Individual of the Year for the West of Scotland’ Award. It is a real honour to be recognised in this way, which I attribute to the collective efforts of the hard-working team at the Association of Scotland's Self-Caterers." | Contributed
