Six Glasgow venues, people, and attractions win big at Scottish Tourism Awards

2 . Outstanding Cultural Event or Festival - Glasgow Film Festival

Glasgow Film Festival earned the title of Outstanding Cultural Event or Festival. Allison Gardner, CEO of Glasgow Film & Director of Glasgow Film Festival said: “2024 was the 20th edition of Glasgow Film Festival and we are so delighted to win this award in recognition of our hugely successful year, but also of what we have achieved in the last 20 years. Our incredibly loyal and engaged audience are at the heart of what we do, and we are proud to bring the very best of UK and world cinema to Glasgow, as well as championing current and future Scottish filmmaking talent. Thank you to everyone that helped make GFF24 the huge success it was - all our wonderful staff, volunteers, audiences, partners and guests. We couldn't do it without you and can't wait to welcome you back next year!” | Contributed