Skateboard park will bring million pound investment to Glasgow's Southside

Design proposals are set to unveiled this week showcasing a new urban park including area beneath the M74 motorway.

The Devon Street Urban Park, a project that has been driven by Glasgow’s Urban Sports community. The public can view the plans and take part in the consultation for the project when it launches in Tramway’s upper foyer space between Wednesday 2 and Sunday 6 October.

The ambitious proposals will transform approx 8000 square metres of under-utilised ‘lost’ space into a new type of public park and urban space for all. The project has already attracted significant investment from the United States.

The Susanne Marcus Collins Foundation have supported the design process through 2023 - 2024 and recently confirmed an offer of an initial £1.2 million in funding to support the capital delivery of the project.

The project’s design has been under the stewardship of Toby Paterson and Raydale Dower since 2014. They teamed up with BMX rider and professional ramp builder John Bailey in 2020 - who has recently completed the successful Loading Bay skatepark in Port Dundas, North Glasgow.

The proposals have won support from a number of different backers, including Danny MacAskill the professional street trials mountain bike rider whose viral videos have been viewed on-line over 500 million times.

He said: “Devon Street Urban Park is such an exciting project, a stone throw away from my old house on the south side of Glasgow, it will be a great place to ride. It would have been a dream to have this growing up, what a great opportunity for kids in the south side of Glasgow to learn to ride and get rad!”

Leah Moodie, artist/skateboarder and Glasgow Urban Sports (GUS) board member has also leant her support.

She said: “As an artist and skateboarder, I'm looking forward to seeing this unused section of land transformed into an inspiring space where members of the community will be free to use it to express themselves however they wish. It's a unique project with so much scope for creativity.”

In 2023, the project team worked with Glasgow City Council on the city’s Cycling & Urban Sport Strategy. The strategy identifies opportunities for provision of urban sports within Glasgow neighbourhoods at different scales. - including bespoke skate features at the Riverside Museum.

Local councillor Jon Molyneux, Pollokshields Ward, also leant his support to the project.

He said: “As an elected member for the Pollokshields ward in Glasgow, I am pleased to offer my support for the GUS proposal to develop the site underneath the M74 at Devon Street into a park for Urban Sports. I believe this proposal has the potential to be genuinely transformative and deliver across a number of environmental, economic and social inclusion agendas.”

To support the design process there will be a series of public consultation events in October and November, please see glasgowurbansports.org for details.