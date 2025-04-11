Social rent flats finish construction in Paisley on site of former garage
The apartments, which include a mix of one- and two-bedrooms, have been allocated to tenants and have been officially handed over to Loretto so they can start to welcome residents to their new homes.
The site of the apartments was redeveloped following the demolition of the Arnold Clarke garage which was previously located there. The homes include four wheelchair accessible apartments on the ground floor.
Andrew Dallas, Projects Director at The JR Group, said: “This project is an excellent example of a derelict site turned into a thriving community of affordable homes, helping to address the current urgent need for new, quality homes in the area.
“It has been a rewarding project to deliver on behalf of Loretto Housing Association, particularly as this is located in The JR Group’s hometown, and we look forward to seeing the new tenants move into their homes.”
Loretto Housing Association is part of Wheatley, Scotland’s leading housing, care and property management group.
Laura Henderson, Managing Director of Loretto, said: “We always want to build homes and communities people are proud to live in.
“These modern, energy-efficient new homes for social rent are an important boost for the area and will really help improve our tenants’ quality of life.”
The JR Group was founded in Govan in 1995 as a scaffolding business and is celebrating 30 years in business this year. It has grown to become one of Scotland’s largest building and construction firms – employing around 200 staff. The JR Group has a proven track record of delivering outstanding projects for leading UK housebuilders, registered social landlords and private clients across Scotland and the North of England.
For more information visit www.thejrgroup.co.uk or call 0141 849 6711.
