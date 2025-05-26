The star of Sons of Anarchy and Braveheart was pictured in a popular West End Italian restaurant that is popular with visiting celebrities.

Tommy Flanagan, who played Filip "Chibs" Telford in the hit FX show Sons of Anarchy between 2008-2014, was pictured in Caprese Don Costanzo in the city’s West End over the weekend on a visit back to Glasgow.

Staff at the restaurant posed for pictures with the Braveheart star, after he dined in the restaurant. Posting on social media the Woodside Crescent restaurant said: “An unforgettable night having the legendary Tommy Flanagan dine with us. Honoured to host such a talent. Thank you for choosing our restaurant”

Tommy Flanagan is a Glasgow actor who grew up in Easterhouse before going on to international fame. He began his acting career with Raindog Theatre Company, appearing in productions like One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Macbeth before securing a role in Braveheart in 1995 then finding initial Hollywood success with roles in Face/Off and The Saint. He starred as Cicero in Gladiator in 2000 and has continued appear in blockbuster films since, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 . His television credits are extensive, including playing Tommy Shelby Sr in Peaky Blinders and roles in Westworld, MobLand, Gotham and 24. At the start of his career he appeared in episodes of Taggart, Rab C Nesbitt and Rebus. Flanagan lives in Malibu, California.

Caprese Don Costanzo is no stranger to acting talent - Rupert Everett and Brendan Fraser have dined here in the past and football players from both Celtic and Rangers are regular visitors.