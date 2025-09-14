South Lanarkshire Council announces school holidays for 2026 and 2027
The school year is traditionally broken down into three term times – August until Christmas, New Year until Easter and after Easter until the end of June.
Children are required to attend school for 190 days with teachers working 195 days, five of which are deemed in-service days.
Interim Chair of the council’s Education Resources Committee, Councillor Gavin Keatt, said: “We have taken into account a number of factors, including the holiday dates of neighboring local authorities, before agreeing on these dates.
“Holidays are of course an important time for children and families to be together.
“We hope by publishing these dates in advance it will help families plan holidays effectively and make sure their children do not miss any school days.
“We would remind parents that a family holiday is not a valid excuse for a child to miss school days.”
The council recently launched a campaign designed to boost and maintain attendance in schools.
When are the school holidays in South Lanarkshire in 2026?
The full list of holiday dates is as follows:
August 2026
- Tuesday 11 August - teachers return
- Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 August - in-service days (all schools)
- Thursday 13 August - pupils return to school
September 2026
- Friday 25 September and Monday 28 September (September weekend holiday)
October 2026
- Monday 12 October to Friday 16 October (October break)
November 2026
- Monday 9 November (in-service day)
December 2026 and January 2027
- Tuesday 22 December (schools close at 2.30pm)
- Wednesday 6 January 2027 - pupils return to school
February 2027
- Monday 15 February and Tuesday 16 February (February break)
- Wednesday 17 February (in-service day)
March 2027
- Friday 26 March (Good Friday)
- Monday 29 March (Easter Monday)
April 2027
- Friday 2 April (schools close at 2.30pm)
- Monday 5 April to Friday 16 April (Easter/Spring break)
- Monday 19 April - pupils return to school
May 2027
- Monday 3 May (May day)
- Thursday 6 May (in-service day - all schools)
- Friday 28 May and Monday 31 May* (Local holiday)
June 2027
- Friday 25 June (schools close at 1pm for summer break)