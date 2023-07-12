Here’s the top 30 schools in South Lanarkshire as named in The Sunday Times Primary School league table 2023

The best performing primary schools in Scotland including South Lanarkshire have been ranked, listed and released by The Sunday Times at the end of the last month.

Three primary schools from South Lanarkshire featured in the top 50 in the whole of Scotland which included Hunter Primary School in East Kilbride, Law Primary School and Wester Overton Primary School making the coveted list.

Four primary schools from North Lanarkshire where included in the top 20 of The Sunday Times Primary School League Table 2023 with St Catherine’s Primary School in Renfrewshire being ranked at the top of the list.

The schools were ranked on four key areas reading, writing, numeracy, listening and talking. Sixty-three schools from more than 1,200 that submitted data scored top marks (400) across all indicators. Each primary school was given a score out of 400 drawing together the percentage of pupils up to standard in each comparable metric.

This list does not definitively rank the primary schools of South Lanarkshire as ‘best to worst’ - as that would fail to take into numerous social, financial, and other factors that come into the overall qualiy of education.

GlasgowWorld launched our own league of Scottish High Schools last month, you can find the article featuring the best performing high schools in Glasgow in terms of academic attainment here.

1 . Hunter Primary School Hunter Primary School in East Kilbride is the highest ranked primary school in South Lanarkshire.

2 . Law Primary School Law Primary School in Carluke is the second highest ranked primary school in South Lanarkshire.

3 . Wester Overton Primary School Wester Overton Primary School in Strathaven is the third highest ranked primary school in South Lanarkshire.

4 . Newton Farm Primary School Newton Farm Primary School in Cambuslang is the fourth highest ranked primary school in South Lanarkshire.