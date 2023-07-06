The best performing primary schools in Glasgow (as well as the whole of Scotland) for 2023 have been ranked, listed, and released by the Sunday Times at the end of last month.

A quarter of the primary schools featured in the top 20 in Scotland are from Glasgow - with five schools making the coveted list released by The Sunday Times.

This is matched by North Lanarkshire, who also have four schools in the top 20 Scottish primary school league tables - with two schools from Wishaw!

Three schools from Inverclyde also feature in the top 20 of The Sunday Times Primary School League Table 2023 - while a Paisley school is the highest ranked primary school across all of Scotland.

The schools were ranked on four key areas reading, writing, numeracy, listening and talking. Sixty-three schools from more than 1,200 that submitted data scored top marks (400) across all indicators.

Each primary school was given a score out of 400 drawing together the percentage of pupils up to standard in each comparable metric.

Many of the schools featured in the top 30 of Glasgow are from socially deprived areas, making their placement on the list all the more impressive.

This list does not definitively rank the primary schools of Glasgow as ‘best to worst’ - as that would fail to take into numerous social, financial, and other factors that come into the overall qualiy of education.

1 . Caldercuilt Primary School, Glasgow City Caldercuilt Primary School is the highest ranked primary school in the Glasgow City region. It has 188 pupils and a perfect score of 400. In Scotland it comes in seventh place. Photo: Third Party

2 . St Bridget’s Primary School St Bridget’s Primary School is the second highest primary school in Glasgow. It’s the eighth highest rated primary school in Scotland and has 414 pupils. Photo: Third Party

3 . Hyndland Primary School Hyndland Primary School is third in Glasgow and the 13th highest rated in Scotland. 385 pupils attend the West End school.

4 . Garrowhill Primary School Garrowhill Primary School is the fourth highest rated primary school in Glasgow and is the 17th highest ranked primary school in Scotland.