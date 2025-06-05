The retailer will open in Silverburn Shopping Centre this year and follows the likes of Zara and Bershka.

Scotland’s leading retail and leisure destination Silverburn has announced it has secured Spanish fashion label Stradivarius, further strengthening its fashion offer.

Owned by international fashion group Inditex, Stradivarius has chosen Silverburn to open their first Glasgow store, taking over a 6,462 sq ft unit. Its arrival means Silverburn will soon host four Inditex brands in a line-up including the newly opened Zara flagship and Pull&Bear, as well as Bershka, which is due to open this summer.

Founded in 1994, Stradivarius now operates over 800 stores worldwide. The brand is known for trend-driven designs across clothing, footwear and accessories at affordable prices.

The news of Stradivarius arriving at Silverburn follows a recent series of exciting store openings, including Zara’s new flagship store, the launch of Hotel Chocolat and Black Sheep Coffee. More brands making their Glasgow debut at Silverburn in the coming weeks include iconic luxury beauty store, H beauty, new leisure attraction King Pins and another Inditex owned fashion powerhouse, Bershka.

David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn, said: “It’s fantastic to be welcoming Stradivarius to Silverburn - another exciting addition from Inditex that reflects our continued commitment to providing a best-in-class experience for all our guests.

“The fact that Silverburn will host such a strong line-up of Inditex brands underlines the centre’s status as Scotland’s leading retail and leisure destination.”