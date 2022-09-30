The awards have revealed their live line-up including Dylan John Thomas, The View, and Altered Images - with more acts to be announced.

Specsavers Scottish Music Awards have announced that they will return to the Barrowland Ballrom on Saturday, November 5 for the 24th edition of the awards.

Performances at this years awards include The View, Altered Images, and Dylan John Thomas. This year’s show will be hosted by broadcaster Edith Bowman - more acts are set to be announced over the coming weeks

Specsavers are joined in their sponsorship of the awards this year by music therapy charity Nordoff Robins.

The Specsavers Scottish Music Awards made its Barrowland Ballroom debut last year with performances from Wet Wet Wet, Amy McDonald and Nina Nesbitt. The event honoured international industry veterans and upcoming artists alike, with Biffy Clyro bagging the Best Live Award and Bow Andersonpicking up Best Pop Act, among many others.

This year’s return to the Barrowland Ballroom will see an all-new lineup of established and emerging Scottish talent, with an incredible selection of all-new music.

The first nominees and performers to be revealed include:

Clare Grogan (Altered Images - Sir Reo Stakis Foundation Living Legend Award

The View - Rox ‘Diamonds & Thrills’ Special Recognition Award

Dylan John Thomas - Dean Banks & Mond Vodka Breakthrough Artist Award

Clare Grogan, Altered Images said: “I adore still being part of the Scottish music scene and I often say that music is my kind of therapy, it’s got me through a lot in life. Getting to release my first new music this year in quite some time has been an incredible experience.

“The response has been overwhelming and this award is the icing on the cake! But I’m nowhere near finished yet. It’s who I am. I love being part of this community and the love I get from it. In the words of Sister Sledge, ‘We Are Family!’”

Guests at the awards will also be amongst the first to see the live performance of recently reformed Altered Images, who have released their first album in 37 years.

Dylan John Thomas said: “Cheers Scottish Music Awards for the nomination for the Breakthrough Artist award. Looking forward to playing a couple of tunes on the night. Wit a buzz to be back in the Barras.”