Production on Spider-Man 4, officially titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day, begins in August with Glasgow set to stand in for New York City in key scenes.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to welcome back its friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, and it turns out his neighbourhood is Glasgow city centre. Spider-Man: Brand New Day, slated for release on July 31, 2026, will be the fourth solo outing for Tom Holland's Peter Parker, following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, released in 2021. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the film is expected to delve deeper into Peter's college life, post-multiverse chaos.

Glasgow is set to play a starring role in the Hollywood blockbuster with filming planned for Bothwell Street, St Vincent Street, Waterloo Street, and Oak Street through to Richmond Street. Scenes will involve vehicles on the road around Bothwell street, with plans to close the street between Pitt Street and Hope Street for a week in mid-August. George Square, currently closed for renovation, is understood to be part of the filming plans in Glasgow.

Tom Holland and Zendaya will reprise their roles as Peter and MJ, respectively, with Jacob Batalon returning as Ned Leeds and Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan. Newcomer Sadie Sink, known for Stranger Things, is also joining the cast, though her role remains undisclosed.

Production is scheduled to begin in the UK this month, with filming expected to conclude by October 2025. Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s release is positioned between two major MCU events: Avengers: Doomsday (May 1, 2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7, 2027). Tom Holland has expressed enthusiasm about the script, sharing that he and Zendaya were "bouncing around the living room" after reading it.

The latest production to film in Glasgow will follow on from JJ Abrams’ latest blockbuster, also due to take over city streets this summer. Other Hollywood productions that have used Glasgow as a filming location include The Batman, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Tetris, The Running Man and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

The extend of event road restrictions have not been confirmed by Glasgow City Council.