Road restrictions as Spider-Man: Brand New Day starring Tom Holland and Zendaya films in Glasgow
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to welcome back its friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, and it turns out his neighbourhood is Glasgow city centre. Spider-Man: Brand New Day, slated for release on July 31, 2026, will be the fourth solo outing for Tom Holland's Peter Parker, following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, released in 2021. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the film is expected to delve deeper into Peter's college life, post-multiverse chaos.
Glasgow is set to play a starring role in the Hollywood blockbuster with filming planned for Bothwell Street, St Vincent Street, Waterloo Street, and Oak Street through to Richmond Street. Scenes will involve vehicles on the road around Bothwell street, with plans to close the street between Pitt Street and Hope Street. George Square, currently closed for renovation, will be part of filming plans in Glasgow.
Tom Holland and Zendaya will reprise their roles as Peter and MJ, respectively, with Jacob Batalon returning as Ned Leeds and Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan. Newcomer Sadie Sink, known for Stranger Things, is also joining the cast, though her role remains undisclosed.
Production will begin in the UK this month, with filming expected to conclude by October 2025. Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s release is positioned between two major MCU events: Avengers: Doomsday (May 1, 2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7, 2027). Tom Holland has expressed enthusiasm about the script, sharing that he and Zendaya were "bouncing around the living room" after reading it.
The latest production to film in Glasgow will follow on from JJ Abrams’ latest blockbuster, which took over city streets last month. Other Hollywood productions that have used Glasgow as a filming location include The Batman, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Tetris, The Running Man and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.
A full list of road restrictions, alongside when and where to expect them, is below.
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
From 15:00hrs on the 31 July 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 15 August 2025
Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Hope Street
Wellington Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
Pitt Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street (southbound closed)
St Peters Lane for its full length
Bothwell Lane between Blythswood Street and Wellington Street
St Vincent Lane between Hope Street and Pitt Street
Waterloo Lane for its full length
Prohibition of vehicle movements
From 05:00hrs on the 1 August 2025 until 22:00hrs on the 9 August 2025
Bothwell Street between Pitt Street and Hope Street
Wellington Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
Blythswood Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
Pitt Street between St Vincent Street and Waterloo Street
St Peters Lane for its full length
Bothwell Lane between Blythswood Street and Wellington Street
St Vincent Lane between Hope Street and Pitt Street
Waterloo Lane for its full length
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
From 15:00hrs on the 7 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 9 August 2025
Blythswood Street between Waterloo Street and Argyle Street
Cadogan Street between Wellington Street and Douglas Street
West Campbell Street between Waterloo Street and Argyle Street
Prohibition of vehicle movements
From 05:00hrs on the 9 August 2025 until 22:00hrs on the 9 August 2025
Cadzow Street for its full length
Oak Street for its full length
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
From 15:00hrs on the 8 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 10 August 2025
Queen Street between Ingram Street and George Square
South Frederick between Ingram Street and George Square
St Vincent Lane between Wellington Street and Hope Street
West Nile Street between West George Street and Gordon Street
Ingram Street between Queen Street and Glassford Street
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
From 15:00hrs on the 8 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 13 August 2025
Bothwell Street between Wellington Street and Hope Street
Drury Street for its full length
Hope Street between Waterloo Street and West George Street
Renfield Lane for its full length
Renfield Street between West George Street and Gordon Street
St Vincent Lane between Wellington Street and Renfield Street
St Vincent Street between George Square and Wellington Street
Waterloo Lane between Waterloo Street and Bothwell Street
West George Lane between Wellington Street and Hope Street
Prohibition of vehicle movements
From 00:01hrs on the 9 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 10 August 2025
Bothwell Street between Wellington Street and Hope Street
Drury Street for its full length
Hope Street between Waterloo Street and West George Street
Queen Street between Ingram Street and George Square
Renfield Lane for its full length
Renfield Street between West George Street and Gordon Street
South Frederick between Ingram Street and George Square (northbound closed)
St Vincent Lane between Wellington Street and Renfield Street
St Vincent Street between George Square and Wellington Street
St Vincent Lane for its full length
Waterloo Lane between Waterloo Street and Bothwell Street
West George Lane between Wellington Street and Renfield Street
West Nile Street between West George Street and Gordon Street
Ingram Street between Queen Street and Glassford Street (westbound closed)
Revocation of one way to make it temporarily a two way
From 00:01hrs on the 9 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 13 August 2025
Drury Street for its full length
Prohibition of vehicle movements
From 00:00hrs on 11 August 2025 until 18:00hrs on 13 August 2025
St Vincent Street between West Nile Street and Wellington Street
Bothwell Street between Wellington Street and Hope Street
Drury Street for its full length
Hope Street between Waterloo Street and West George Street
West George Lane between Wellington Street and Hope Street
St. Vincent Lane between Wellington Street and Hope Street
Renfield Lane for its full length
Renfield Street between West George Street and Gordon Street
St Vincent Lane for its full length
Waterloo Lane between Waterloo Street and Bothwell Street
Suspension of Bus Lane regulations
From 06:00hrs on the 9 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 13 August 2025
LW0139 Hope Street, northbound between Waterloo Street and Gordon Street
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
From 15:00hrs on the 12 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 16 August 2025
Wilson Street for its full length
Brunswick Street for its full length
Hutchison Street between Trongate and Garth Street
Prohibition of vehicle movements
From 06:00hrs on the 13 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 16 August 2025
Wilson Street for its full length
Brunswick Street for its full length
Hutchison Street between Trongate and Garth Street
Candleriggs between Ingram Street and Bell Street
Revocation of one way to make it temporarily a two way
From 06:00hrs on the 14 August 2025 until 16:00hrs on the 16 August 2025
Bell Street between Candleriggs and Albion Street
Prohibition of vehicle movements by use of traffic management stop and go
From 09:30hrs on the 14 August 2025 until 16:00hrs on the 14 August 2025
Glassford Street northbound prior to Wilson Street
Glassford Street southbound prior to Wilson Street
Virginia Street northbound prior to Wilson Street
Virginia Street southbound prior to Wilson Street
Suspension of Bus Lane regulations
From 06:00hrs on the 13 August 2025 until 23:59hrs on the 16 August 2025
Glassford Street, northbound between Trongate and Wilson Street
