St Patrick's Day Parade coming to Glasgow next month

Published 21st Feb 2025
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 13:05 BST

A St Patrick’s Day Parade is coming to Glasgow next month

Glasgow is set to see a St Patrick’s Day Parade this year as a ‘fun day’ will be hosted in the Merchant Square on Saturday March 8 from 12-5.

This is an official event put on in conjunction with Tourism Ireland - and will join the likes of the ever-popular Malones street party in a celebration of all things Ireland.

Glaswegians can expect Irish music, song, dance and more in the Merchant City in two weeks time.

Prior to the fun day, a parade beginning at 11am will run from Blythswood Square along West George Street, Nelson Mandela Place, George Square, George Street, Montrose Street, Ingram Street, Candleriggs, and finally Bell Street before finishing at Bell Street around noon.

Glasgow Irish Dancing Schools will join the marching band alongside Glaswegian GAA clubs; Glasgow Gaels and Tir Connell Harps, St James the Great CCE, Irish Minstrels CCS and the Govanhill Irish history group.

