Everything you need to know about new Stagecoach bus service to popular holiday park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new bus service will link up Ayr with a popular seaside holiday resort.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stagecoach will operate a new service between Ayr and Craig Tara Holiday Park from Saturday, March 1. The new route will create a link between Glasgow and the holiday park, with the X77 already operating between the city and Ayr.

The new service runs hourly from stance 13 between 07:35 and 19:35, with a further departure at 21:35. Returning from Craig Tara, the service runs hourly from 08:05 until 20:05, with a further departure at 22:05.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This service travels along Racecourse Road, Doonfoot Road and Dunure Road to Craig Tara Holiday Park and the same route in reverse when returning to Ayr Bus Station. The route takes around 25 minutes.

Posting on social media, Stagecoach said: "Travelling to Craig Tara Holiday Park? Our service 97 Ayr to Craig Tara Holiday Park will return from Saturday, March 1, 2025."