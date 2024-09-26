State-of-the-art karting facilities to open at Braehead Xsite

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A state-of-the-art indoor karting track is set to open at a Renfrew entertainment destination - backed by £5.5 million in investment.

XSite Braehead has announced that K1 Speed, the world’s premier indoor karting operator, will be opening its UK flagship at the Renfrew entertainment hub next autumn. This state-of-the-art facility, featuring the world’s longest indoor karting track, is backed by a significant £5.5 million investment - with around 80 jobs set to be created.

The three-decked indoor karting track spans over 1000 metres and the facility will be designed to accommodate up to 35 high-performance electric karts racing simultaneously. The track is scheduled to open in autumn 2025 with K1 Speed transforming the former Snowfactor site.

Kitty Vaughan, Head of UK Leisure and F&B at Pradera Lateral, XSite’s Asset Management team said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome K1 Speed to XSite Braehead making us the home of the world’s largest indoor karting track and e-sports venue.

“This exciting addition not only enhances our leisure offering but also reinforces our commitment to providing inclusive and engaging experiences for all visitors. K1 Speed’s innovative approach and dedication to community engagement align perfectly with our vision for XSite Braehead.

“We look forward to seeing the positive impact this flagship venue will have on Glasgow and beyond.”

In addition to the karting track, the venue will feature a state-of-the-art e-sports lounge equipped with premium racing simulators, offering an exceptional experience for both individuals and groups. The e-sports industry has seen massive growth in recent years.

Matt Holyfield, Managing Director and Spokesperson at K1 Speed UK added: “Our goal is to provide a top-tier entertainment experience that appeals to both casual racers and serious competitors.

“The new K1 Speed Braehead will embody our commitment to innovation, safety, and fun, and we’re excited to bring this to the region. We chose XSite because of its vibrant community and love for motorsport and can’t wait to see the excitement this new venue will bring to Glasgow.”

K1 Speed, currently operates 100 locations worldwide, including 70 sites in the USA and locations in leading international countries such as Canada, Mexico, France and Italy, selected Braehead for its rich motorsport history and strategic location near Glasgow’s international airport.